AUGUSTA, ME (June 23, 2023) — On Wednesday, June 21, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, and other members of the Legislature welcomed Stephanie Tuffour, an honor student from Lewiston High School, and her mother, Diana Marfo.

“Hosting these honor roll students reminds me why I chose to serve in the Senate,” said Sen. Rotundo. “It was wonderful to meet Stephanie and Diana. The Legislature is finishing its work for this year, but I hope to see many more students from Lewiston next year!”

Honorary pages are invited to perform duties such as delivering messages to Senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the Chamber under the supervision of the Sergeant-at-Arms and other chamber staff. Those wishing to sign up as Honorary Pages should contact Alex Ferguson in the Senate Secretary’s office at Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1540.

Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Stephanie Tuffour and Diana Marfo in the Senate Chamber.