The WLU Christmas open house and fair

The Women’s Literary Union Christmas Open House and Fair will be December 6, 7, and 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. each night. Admission is $2. Bring your camera on Saturday, December 7 to take photos with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Woman’s Literary Union has decorated the first floor of the historic Foss Mansion at 19 Elm Street in Auburn for a Christmas Open House and Fair. For sale will be gift baskets, holiday items and more. The grand staircase is decorated for the holidays offering an opportunity for your Christmas photos.

The festive holiday decor blends beautifully with the mansion’s architectural splendor. Built between 1914 and 1917 for Horatio G. and Ella May Fletcher Foss. The distinctive mansion is a landmark of the Historic Downtown Auburn District and was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1976.

The Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. For more information check womansliteraryunion.org or call Kathy Lawrence at 795-6134 or email at kmlawrence@aol.com