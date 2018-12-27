FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Troop 121 offers curbside Christmas tree pick-up

December 27, 2018 | Author

Troop members Jacob Clark, Jack Wang, Elias Libby-Richards, and Jordan Burn prepare the mailing for their seventh annual Christmas tree recycling program.Troop 121 offers curbside Christmas tree pick-up

Again this year, Auburn-based Boy Scout Troop 121 will offer curbside pick-up of Christmas trees in the cities of Lewiston and Auburn. While Auburn and Lewiston still provide locations for free disposal of discarded Christmas trees, they no longer collect the trees at curbside.

For a minimum donation of $5, the scouts will pick-up Christmas trees on the weekend of January 5 and 6. Trees should not be placed curbside until the morning of January 5.

Funds raised by this program will go directly to troop scouting activities. Troop 121 was created to give youth with special physical, mental, and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe Scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills, and develops personal fitness.

To make a pick-up request, send your donation by January 3 to Troop 121, United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210. The troop will then send you a tag to place on your tree when you place it at curbside.  For more information about this program or the troop, call 783-0790.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.