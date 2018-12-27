Troop 121 offers curbside Christmas tree pick-up

Again this year, Auburn-based Boy Scout Troop 121 will offer curbside pick-up of Christmas trees in the cities of Lewiston and Auburn. While Auburn and Lewiston still provide locations for free disposal of discarded Christmas trees, they no longer collect the trees at curbside.

For a minimum donation of $5, the scouts will pick-up Christmas trees on the weekend of January 5 and 6. Trees should not be placed curbside until the morning of January 5.

Funds raised by this program will go directly to troop scouting activities. Troop 121 was created to give youth with special physical, mental, and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe Scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills, and develops personal fitness.

To make a pick-up request, send your donation by January 3 to Troop 121, United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210. The troop will then send you a tag to place on your tree when you place it at curbside. For more information about this program or the troop, call 783-0790.