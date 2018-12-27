Auburn UU welcomes new members

The First Universalist Church of Auburn welcomed several new members in November. Pictured here (l. to r.) are Mary Sylvester, Emily McConville, Rev. Dr. Jodi Hayashida, Dawn Westerfield, and Membership Chair Paula Spruill. The group learned about the history and principles of Unitarian Universalism and opportunities to minister within the church. New member sessions are offered by the Membership Committee twice per year. For more information, call 783-0461 or visit www.auburnuu.org.