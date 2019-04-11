United Ambulance manager wins national advocacy award

Dennis Russell, M.Ed., ATC, CSCS, NRP, CP

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians has named Dennis Russell, Education and Community Paramedicine Manager for United Ambulance Services of Lewiston, as one of its EMS Advocates of the Year. The award is presented to individuals who provide outstanding advocacy for EMS and the patients cared for by first responders.

Russell began his career as a Certified Athletic Trainer in 1999 at the University of Maine and later at Bowdoin College. In 2005, he received his paramedic certification and in 2014 he completed the Community Paramedic Certificate Program at Hennepin Technical College. He also earned his Master’s degree in Education from the University of Maine.

He serves as Dean of United’s accredited Education Department and as Community Paramedicine Program Manager for United Ambulance Service in Maine. He also works as a Community Paramedic with SmartCare at Cataldo Ambulance Service in Massachusetts.

Russell has been an adjunct professor for Hennepin’s Community Paramedic Program and currently serves on various boards and committees for Maine Ambulance Association, MobileCE, ReelDx, and Maine EMS. He also serves as the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians’ Education Coordinator for the State of Maine. He is currently collaborating on the development of standardized education curricula for Community Paramedicine.

This year’s winners will be recognized by their peers at NAEMT’s “EMS on the Hill Day 2019” in Washington D.C. The event was created in 2010 to educate the country’s elected officials about the experiences and concerns of EMS providers so they can make informed legislative decisions for both providers and patients. For more information about United Ambulance Service, seewww.unitedambulance.com.