Turner child collects birthday donations to support Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Kyra Widdecombe decided to dedicate her eighth birthday celebration to the hospital that helped her recover from a bad fall.

When she was just a baby, Kyra Widdecombe of Turner was admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital after a bad fall. This year, Widdecombe dedicated her eighth birthday on March 18 to BBCH and the care that made her recovery possible. Instead of asking for gifts, Widdecombe asked her friends and family to contribute donations for the BBCH to support the outstanding medical care they provide to children in Maine.

“She’s often trying to help other children,” says Widdecombe’s mother, Naomi. “She’s excited to help other kids.” Widdecombe raised a total of $684 for BBCH and also collected toy donations for patients at the hospital.

Widdecombe used the My Miracle Birthday website platform to collect donations. The website allows the birthday donor to personalize their fundraising page and share with friends and family via email or social media.

Donations to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital through the My Miracle Birthday program enhance the care provided at Maine’s only children’s hospital through the purchase of pediatric medical equipment and by providing financial support for specialized programs like Child Life.

Every dollar that Widdecombe raised to support the BBCH will be doubled, thanks to matching gift commitments from Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution and P&C Insurance.

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center is committed to enhancing the lives of children through excellence in patient care, research, and education. With more than 100,000 annual patient visits, the hospital offers services in cancer treatment, cardiology, neonatal care, and numerous other pediatric specialties.

Designed with children in mind, Maine’s only certified children’s hospital features state-of-the-art hospital equipment, specialty programs, and spacious play areas. From well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex, life-threatening illnesses and injuries, BBCH offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient, family-centered care from an exceptional team of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. For more information, visit www.bbch.org.