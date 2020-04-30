Elaine Bragdon, Suki Thompson, Jeanne Read, Reine Mynahan, Dick Mynahan, Carmen Cohen, Christine McCarthy, Bob Kleckner and Jeanne Lessard.

Prior to Covid-19 and social distancing practices, the USM LAC Senior College Outsiders Club, continued a successful run of weekly hikes, walks, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing throughout the early to late winter and early March. The Club determines whether to wear boots, snowshoes or spikes according to conditions. They had some beautiful snowy, icy and relatively dry hikes. Dressing in layers proved to keep the club members comfortable throughout the season!

A favorite hike was with the Alpine goats at Ten Apple Farm, Yarmouth Road in Gray. A basic level of fitness is required for the two to five-mile excursions, and newcomers are welcome. Call (207) 753-6510 if you are interested.