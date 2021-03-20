VA begins Janssen vaccinations

From VA Maine

AUGUSTA – VA Maine Healthcare System will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine last week, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

In clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine showed an efficacy of 66% against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination — and demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

Janssen is a Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company.

“VA Maine is eager to be able to offer a second highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Tracye Davis “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As of March 3, VA Maine had provided Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 6,192 Veterans, employees and federal partners — and both doses to more than 2,482 of these individuals.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category. Veterans are required to enroll with VA in order to receive health care. However, to receive care in VA, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.