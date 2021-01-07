Vigil raises awareness of homeless

From New Beginnings

LEWISTON – The Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless (LAASH), L-A Multifaith Group, and New Beginnings conducted their annual candlelight vigil in late December to remember homeless people on the longest night of the year.

Matt Beliveau of Mechanic Falls holds a sign at the recent Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Vigil near the Hopeful sign on Main Street in Lewiston. (Tsukroff photo)

The vigil took place on Monday, Dec. 21, on Main Street in Lewiston, near the Longley Bridge that connects Lewiston to Auburn.

It was part of a national movement of cities marking National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on or near the winter solstice, the first day of winter.

Denise Vaillancourt of Lewiston (left), Lisa Dumont of Auburn, and Jonathan Robinson of Turner stand silently near the Hopeful sign on Main Street in Lewiston with signs reminding passing motorists about the homeless, as part of the L-A Homeless Vigil on Monday, Dec. 21, the longest night of the year. (Tsukroff photo)

Supporters met at 4:30 p.m. below the HOPEFUL sign along Main Street. They carried flashlights, candles and signs to raise awareness of homelessness to passersby during the Monday evening commute.

Activists said that three homeless people died in the Lewiston/Auburn area this past year.

A candle held by one of the people at the recent Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Vigil to bring attention to the problem of homelessness in the area. (Tsukroff photo)

Each year since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless has co-sponsored National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness. In an effort to maximize the impact of the day, organizers have encouraged statewide and local groups such as LAASH to conduct events of their own.