Vigil raises awareness of homeless
From New Beginnings
LEWISTON – The Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless (LAASH), L-A Multifaith Group, and New Beginnings conducted their annual candlelight vigil in late December to remember homeless people on the longest night of the year.
The vigil took place on Monday, Dec. 21, on Main Street in Lewiston, near the Longley Bridge that connects Lewiston to Auburn.
It was part of a national movement of cities marking National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on or near the winter solstice, the first day of winter.
Supporters met at 4:30 p.m. below the HOPEFUL sign along Main Street. They carried flashlights, candles and signs to raise awareness of homelessness to passersby during the Monday evening commute.
Activists said that three homeless people died in the Lewiston/Auburn area this past year.
Each year since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless has co-sponsored National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness. In an effort to maximize the impact of the day, organizers have encouraged statewide and local groups such as LAASH to conduct events of their own.