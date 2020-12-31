Virtual “Lighting Up Lewiston”

From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON – The City of Lewiston and the Lewiston Lighting Committee have launched the virtual celebration ceremony, “Lighting Up Lewiston.”

The lighting project began as a grassroots effort by local business owners who were interested in increasing holiday lighting in Lewiston. Through their diligent work, the Lewiston Lighting Committee was established to continue these efforts in partnership with City of Lewiston staff and the Downtown Lewiston Association.

For 2020, donations to purchase and install globes were made in recognition of an anniversary, in tribute to someone; in memoriam, or for the love of community. Each year going forward, a designated area of Lewiston is envisioned to come alive with new multi-size globes and other lighting, creating an enhanced and growing festive presence.

Thanks to community generosity in 2020, a total of 53 globes were placed in Dufresne Plaza, Lisbon Street, as well as increased lighting added to the Southern Gateway entrance into Lewiston, adding even more warmth and vibrancy to the downtown area.

The virtual ceremony with various announcements and video contributions can be viewed at: https://ytube.io/3Cno

A particularly informative aspect of the virtual celebration is a piece from Carmen Dufresne. In 2012, the plaza was named after her father, Chief Justice Armand A. Dufresne, and she provides a very insightful oral history of her parents’ lives in Lewiston.

To visit the tribute page for this project, which includes the names of those being celebrated and by whom, please visit https://bityl.co/4yej

The City of Lewiston thanked Lewiston Public Works crews who were instrumental in installing the globes.