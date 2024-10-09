Watercolor workshop coming to Nathaniel Hawthorne home

RAYMOND, ME – Have you always wanted to learn the art of watercolor painting? Or do you want to brush up on your skills? Suitable for any skill level, Kathleen Gerdes’ watercolor workshop is coming to Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home in Raymond (40 Hawthorne Road) on Saturday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $45 per student, which includes the use of the instructor’s supplies and materials. Everyone wishing to participate is asked to please register in advance by emailing workshop instructor Kathleen Gerdes at gerkat214@gmail.com.

Designed to be a fun, stress-free community experience among fellow artists, Ms. Gerdes’ workshop will cover, step-by-step, what each student needs to know about paints, brushes, paper, and basic watercolor skills and techniques. Plenty of time will be offered to practice what you learn, and each student will leave with his or her own painting, along with the knowledge and skills needed to continue painting at home.

More about Kathleen Gerdes

Kathleen Gerdes of Naples is a mostly self-taught artist who teaches watercolor classes at Scarborough Adult Education. A painter for more than 20 years, Kathleen believes that everyone is an artist and her love of teaching reflects that. Her work is unique and whimsical, and she loves to paint everyday objects that have lots of color. Her upcoming workshop at Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home in Raymond reflects her hope to expand and share her work throughout the Naples-Raymond-Bridgton area.

For more information, please visit www.hawthorneassoc.com or send email to gerkat214@gmail.com

Image courtesy of Kathleen Gerdes.