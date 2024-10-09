‘One Lewiston’ commemorative blood drive dates set

LEWISTON, ME — The Lewison mass casualty event of Oct. 25, 2023 underscored the critical need for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

On that evening, Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) relied not only on its own supplies, but on the resources of the American Red Cross and other community partners, as well. Simply put, blood donations save lives.

With that in mind, Central Maine Healthcare is partnering with the American Red Cross of Northern New England and LifeFlight of Maine to hold a “One Lewiston” blood drive in October in honor of the victims. The locations and times are:

Location: Central Maine Medical Center, 12 Main St. Conference Room A,B,C

Dates: Oct. 14 and 18

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

As Oct. 25 approaches, our goal is to collect 1,025 (10/25) units of blood during this drive.

To donate blood, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=lifeflight

To volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084AA9A623A5FDC25-51734436-stronger#/

We encourage community members to use the hashtag #oneLewiston in social media activity related to this event.

To donate to CMMC’s Compassionate Care Fund, established in the days following the tragedy to support patients, caregivers and the community in the wake of a mass casualty incident, please visit www.cmhc.org/cmmc/ways-to-give.