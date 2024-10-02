SeniorsPlus to offer vaccination clinics this fall

LEWISTON, ME – The AgeWise Maine Initiative, a collaboration of Maine’s five Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) in partnership with Northern Light Health, will offer statewide vaccination clinics this fall, including several in Androscoggin County.

Launched in 2023 and powered by USAging grant funding, AgeWise Maine offers vaccine clinics in communities across Maine with the goal of ensuring that thousands of residents get immunized to stay healthy and focused on doing the things they love.

The CDC recommends getting the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in Fall 2024 to protect yourself and your community. Both vaccinations are currently available and offered at AgeWise Maine clinics across the state. It is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same visit.

“One of the best things you can do to keep yourself and your family healthy is to get vaccinated early on. We’ve heard of people who prefer to ‘wait it out’ and see how the flu season is playing out, but it’s important to remember that vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness before you get sick,” said Carly Williams, Director, AgeWise Maine. “We’re glad we have the opportunity to support Mainers through a second vaccination season this fall, and we hope many of them will take advantage of visiting one of our upcoming clinics.”

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

SeniorsPlus

8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

October 4; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Blake Street Towers

70 Blake Street, Lewiston

October 10; 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

SeniorsPlus

8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

October 23; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

A searchable database of upcoming vaccination clinics around the state is available online at AgeWiseMaine.org.