WHA at CMMC Displays New Art in November

LEWISTON, ME (November 3, 2022) — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is now displaying the photography of Molli Cullins and the watercolor paintings of Ken Harvey.

A nature and landscape photographer from Northern Maine, Cullins is also a critical care registered nurse at Central Maine Medical Center. “I enjoy all things wild and outdoors. I can be found looking for the perfect photo op across the state of Maine and my heart belongs in the County”.

Harvey is a plein-air watercolor artist who has been exploring this medium for over thirty years. “My art is about getting out in nature and experiencing all that this state has to offer. It is also about offering a chance to stop and reflect on life’s quieter moments away from all the everyday hustle and bustle. If I can make someone’s day a little more pleasant and relaxed, then my job is done.”

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

Photograph by Molli Cullins

Watercolor painting by Ken Harvey