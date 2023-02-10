WHA at CMMC Displays Paintings of Nancy Clark

LEWISTON, ME (February 1, 2023) — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is displaying the paintings of artist, Nancy Clark.

Born and raised in rural Maine, Clark draws boundless inspiration from the magnificent layered mountains, open fields, flowing rivers, sparkling ponds and wide-open horizon of the ever-moving ocean.

“My greatest artistic influence comes from Maine’s varied seascapes and their ever-changing and beautiful atmospheres. This current sea and sky series which focuses on the horizon line and the effects of changing light, sets the stage for contemplating distant spaces and its mysteries and callings. These images are inspired by reality, but are created by allowing the painting to lead the way to its own conclusion.”

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

‘The Dawn of a New Day’ by Nancy Clark