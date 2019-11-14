Fifty-two Republican and conservative groups and leaders will be hosting a public event on the topic “Why Socialism Would Destroy America’s Economy & Freedoms” at the Windham Veterans Center, at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham, Maine, on Wednesday, November 20. Refreshments will be at 6:00 p.m. and the main program will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $1 (with larger donations gratefully accepted). The Veterans Center is behind the Hannafords on Route 302.

Co-hosted by the Gray and Windham Republican Town Committees, the event has a broad range of co-sponsorship, including the Maine GOP, the Republican County Committees of Cumberland, York, Androscoggin, and Oxford, as well as thirty-one additional Republican Town Committees, six conservative nonprofits, and four current and former Maine State Representatives.

WGAN Radio is a Media Partner of the event and the Emcee for the evening will be Joe Reagan, a WGAN Guest Host of “Inside Maine” and a Morning News Contributor. Reagan is a retired Army Captain who served in Afghanistan with military intelligence, where he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

The keynote speaker for the evening will be former Second District Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin served in Congress from 2015 until 2019 and was the Maine State Treasurer from 2010 until 2012.

Poliquin’s speech will be preceded by two introductory speakers. The first speaker will be Peter Falkenberg Brown, the Chairman of the Gray Republican Committee. Brown is a Portland native, a conservative writer and author, and the host of the YouTube video channel “Love, Freedom, & the World.”

The second speaker will be Mr. José Mayoral. Mayoral is a conservative businessman from Venezuela living in York, Maine. He was a witness to Socialism’s destruction of Venezuela’s economy and his family’s business that employed hundreds of people. Mayoral will present a warning to Americans to not go down that road.

Each speaker will present for twenty minutes, with five minutes of Q&A. There will be an extended Q&A session with all three speakers at the end. More information available at https://grayrepublicans.org.