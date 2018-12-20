GAHS hires new Executive Director

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society has named Katie Lisnik, formerly of Barre, Vermont, as its new Executive Director. A Maine native, Lisnik has relocated to Auburn and began her new position on November 15. She succeeds Steven Dostie, who retired this summer after 38 years of service.

Lisnik brings 20 years of experience serving pets and their owners in a variety of capacities, as well as extensive management experience in non-profit animal welfare. Most recently, she served as the Director of Companion Animal Public Policy at the Humane Society of the United States. Prior to that, she held other positions at the HSUS, including directing their cat-related programming and as the Maine State Director. Her additional experience includes work in program management at an animal shelter in Southern Maine, as an animal control officer, and in hands-on animal care at a veterinary-boarding clinic and Southern Maine shelter.

Lisnik was selected for the executive director position through a competitive search process that included both local and national applicants.

“I am excited and proud to lead this dynamic organization as we continue to expand our reach into and beyond the greater Lewiston- Auburn community,” she said. “We want to help even more animals in need and make a positive impact on the pets and people we serve.”

Located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society provides a safe haven for over 4,500 sick, homeless, needy, and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area each year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events and donations of generous supporters. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal, call 783-2311 or see www.SavingPetsInMaine.org. You can also join them at www.facebook/GAHumane.