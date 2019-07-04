Woman’s Hospital Association presents annual gifts to CMMC

Pictured here (l. to r.) are Amy Bilodeau, Maryanne Hill, Monika Bissell, Kathleen Vieira, Jeanne Pacheco, June van Mourik, David Tupponce, and Sharon Poulin.

The Woman’s Hospital Association recently presented Central Maine Medical Center with nearly $19,000 in support of special programs at their 132nd Annual Celebration. In operation since before an actual hospital was built in 1891, the WHA raises money every year in support of CMMC. Their gifts this year went to both long supported programs and new recipients.

Special Funds at the Bennett Breast Care Center and the Cynthia Rydholm Center received a total of $12,798 for services to cancer patients. The WHA has been supporting the Immediate Needs Fund at the Rydholm Center for 35 years, according to WHA president June Mourik. The Bennet Breast Care Center, another longtime focus for the WHA, has a fund to pay for screening mammograms and biopsies for patients who are uninsured or without adequate insurance coverage.

Last year, WHA gave the hospital $150,000 to help pay for 3D mammography technology that is now in place.

The Maine College of Health Professions, founded as a nursing school by the WHA in the late nineteenth century, received $5,000 in scholarship money for nursing students.

In a new-program donation, the WHA gave $1,200 to fund scholarships in the Health Care Career Explorers Program, which matches children and young adults interested in a healthcare career with CMMC employees to provide hands-on learning experiences.

An additional gift was presented to the Dempsey Center for its work with cancer patients.

“We’re deeply grateful for the hard work, energy, and compassion that fuels these gifts to the hospital,” said Dr. David Tupponce, president of CMMC and executive vice president of Central Maine Healthcare. “For more than a century, the Woman’s Hospital Association has steadfastly supported our mission to provide the highest quality of care to the community we serve.”

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is a Level II Trauma Center serving Androscoggin County and the surrounding region. CMMC’s “Centers of Excellence” include the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute, the Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Neonatal Intermediate Care Unit, and a Trauma Services Program. Supported by the latest technologies, CMMC’s skilled professionals provide outstanding care delivered with compassion, kindness, and understanding. For more information, see www.cmmc.org.