LEWISTON, ME — St. Mary’s Health System has officially opened its new Day Hospital Program, offering intensive outpatient mental health treatment for adults in need of short-term, structured support. Located on the St. Mary’s campus in Lewiston, the program is already serving patients and helping fill a critical gap in Maine’s behavioral health system.

The Day Hospital Program delivers a high level of care while allowing patients to remain at home and stay connected to family, friends and community supports. It is especially well-suited for adults transitioning from inpatient psychiatric care or those who need more support than traditional outpatient services provide.

“This level of care is essential for helping people find stability without requiring hospitalization,” said Aaron Landry, LCSW, director of social work. “It’s about meeting people where they are and giving them the tools and structure to heal while staying connected to their lives.”

Patients attend five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and receive five hours of therapeutic programming each day. The care team includes a psychiatrist, nurse and licensed social workers who provide group therapy, medication management, clinical check-ins and discharge planning. Snacks and transportation support are also available.

The program currently serves up to 10 patients, with plans to grow to 30.

To learn more, visit stmarysmaine.com.