Dragons and family fun come to The Public Theatre

LEWISTON, ME – On Sunday, May 18 at 2pm, The Public Theatre will present The Tanglewood Marionettes in their production of The Dragon King, perfect for children ages 4 and up and their families.

When a terrible drought overtakes the land, a courageous grandmother journeys to the bottom of the sea in search of the elusive Dragon King (the ruler of all things water) to discover the answer to why he has not brought rain to their land in a very long time.

Get ready for colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and a Dragon King that will knock your socks off in this award-winning production and underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore.

Run time is approximately 50 minutes and all tickets are $15.

The Dragon King will be performed on Sunday May 18th at 2pm at The Public Theatre located at 31 Maple St in Lewiston. For tickets visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200.