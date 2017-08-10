Dr. Mary Dycio was honored on her 95th birthday at a luncheon recently at Rolandeau’s Restaurant in Auburn. Friends and former co-workers attending included Dr. and Mrs. Behzad Fakhery, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Mailhot, Dr. and Mrs. Yasuo Kanda, Connie Begin, Pauline Grenier, Dianne Massey, Janine Lauze, Jeannine Johansen, Carlene Boucher, Tonia Simard, Nancy Sequin, Pauline Castonguay, Georgette Whittier, Helen Incze, Robert and Pierrette Lamontagne, Denise Lamontagne, and Pat Morton. Dr. Dycio was formerly an anesthesiogist at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Central Maine Medical Center. After her retirement, she studied art at USM-LA, focusing on watercolors. Her beautiful floral scenes are displayed at Rolandeau’s and in the homes of many friends. (Photo by Denise Lamontagne)