Humane Society announces summer raffle winners

LEWISTON, ME – The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society announces the winners of their Annual Summer Raffle. With over $12,700 in tickets sales the winners were: Mary Bussell of Lewiston, winning $500 cash; Emily Dias of Portsmouth, RI, winning $300 cash; Beth Herman of Freeport, winning $200 cash and Jaclyn Masters of Berwick winning $100 cash. All proceeds from the raffle directly benefit the Humane Society.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society provides a safe haven for over 3,000 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area per year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events and donations of concerned citizens.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at the Shelter or adopting an animal call 783-2311 or visit the website at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org. You can also join them on www.facebook/GAHumane.