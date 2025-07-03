Community Little Theatre announces 86th season lineup

AUBURN, ME – The L/A Community Little Theatre (CLT) has announced its 86th season will open on October 30 with the musical “A New Home,” which was first performed in 1995 as “Lewiston: A New Home.”

“A New Home” is an original musical that tells the rich and complex history of Lewiston. Written and composed by Lewiston native Paul G. Caron and presented in 1995 for the Lewiston Bicentennial, this production brings to life the stories of Lewiston’s Indigenous, Irish, Franco-American, and African immigrant communities, whose contributions have shaped the city’s identity and culture. The sold-out performances of “Lewiston: A New Home” received wide acclaim for the show’s musical score and the heartwarming authenticity of its stories. An original cast album was released in December 1995, and the show was performed again to sold-out audiences in 1996. In the thirty years since the original production, major events – both good and tragic – have occurred in Lewiston and are now represented in the musical’s revival to enhance its relevance and historical significance.

“A New Home” will run October 30-November 9, and all performances will be held at the Lewiston Middle School Auditorium.

On one deeply cold and magical midwinter night, the citizens of “Almost, Maine” — not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness — experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, “Almost, Maine” is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery. Directed by Jackie McDonald, “Almost Maine” will run from February 20-March 1, 2026.

A beloved classic, “The Secret Garden” will come to the CLT stage in April. Britny Anderson will direct this non-musical adaptation, a poetic adventure that enthralls and delights. A recently orphaned child named Mary Lennox, is forced to leave her home in India to live with her uncle in a mansion on the moors of Yorkshire. There she hears mysterious crying down the halls and fears that the housekeeper and the doctor are plotting something. Through the sympathy of a young housemaid and her brother, Mary comes to know what love means. Together, they discover answers to the mysteries that plague them and experience the restorative powers of nature and self-realization. “The Secret Garden” will run from April 10-19.

CLT will present a trip down memory lane in June with “The Marvelous Wonderettes!” This jukebox hit features four high school friends performing at their 1958 prom—and later, their ten-year reunion—set to the soundtrack of your favorite ’50s and ’60s hits like “Lollipop,” “It’s My Party,” and “Respect.” Packed with charm, comedy, and classic tunes, this energetic, feel-good musical is a celebration of friendship, nostalgia, and girl-group harmony that will have you singing along all night! Sophie Wood and Justin Morin will co-direct this feel-good musical that will run from June 19-28.

Audiences will be invited to “follow the Yellow Brick Road” in August with the unforgettable adventure of “The Wizard of Oz!” This beloved musical brings L. Frank Baum’s classic story to life with all your favorite characters—Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion—and the iconic songs you know and love, including “Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” A heartwarming journey full of magic, courage, and friendship, “The Wizard of Oz” is a delightful experience for the whole family. This journey to the wonderful land of Oz, directed by Brandon Chaloux, will run from August 7-16.

All productions, with the exception of “A New Home,” will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Subscribers to CLT’s new season can enjoy savings of 20 percent, priority seating, one free flex pass, and free ticket exchange. Season subscriptions are now available online at www.laclt.com. Current subscribers have until September 30 to reserve their current seats. For more information, contact the box office at boxoffice@laclt.com or leave a message at 783-0958.

L/A Community Little Theatre is a volunteer, non-profit organization that has produced live theatre since 1940. It strives to provide affordable and quality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theatre for area youth.