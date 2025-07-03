Public Skate with Barnabee to benefit YWCA Central Maine

AUBURN, ME – Ready to beat the heat on the ice while raising money for a great cause? People of all ages and abilities have the chance to skate with Barnabee, the beloved mascot of Norway Savings Bank, while supporting a local organization dedicated to providing programming for many in need in the Lewiston area.

A public skate is set for Sunday, July 13, at the Norway Savings Bank Arena, located at 985 Turner Street in Auburn. The event will be held from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Admission is $5, with $5 skate rentals for adults and children available. Half of the proceeds will be given to the YWCA Central Maine in Lewiston, which aims to eliminate racism and empower women while promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Public skates are held several times each year at Norway Savings Bank Arena, with Barnabee strapping on the skates and a community organization benefitting from each event.

If you are not able to attend the public skate but would still like to support or learn more about YWCA Central Maine, visit www.ywcamaine.org. For details about upcoming events and programs at Norway Savings Bank Arena, visit www.norwaysavingsbankarena.com.