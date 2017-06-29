Lewiston selects new Fire Chief

The City of Lewiston has selected Brian Stockdale, the current Fire and Rescue Chief for the Town of Topsham, to be its new Fire Chief. Stockdale, who will relocate to Lewiston, will assume his new post on July 27, with an initial salary of $92,977.

A native of Boston, Stockdale began his career in the fire service in the Town of Hope Mills, North Carolina, where he progressed to the rank of Shift Supervisor-Captain. After relocating to Maine, he served as a Firefighter-Paramedic for the Town of Brunswick and as Chair of the Department of Medical Assisting at Southern Maine Community College before becoming Fire and Rescue Chief in Topsham seven years ago.

Stockdale is a registered nurse and has worked in that capacity at several hospitals, including Maine General, Mid Coast, and the Shriners Burn Hospital in Boston. He is also a certified Maine paramedic and holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership. He has served on the executive boards of the Maine State Fire Chief’s Association, the American Red Cross-Midcoast Region, and the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services. He is an Army veteran and has served in the Army Reserve.

Stockdale was selected after a nationwide search that attracted 32 applicants. A hiring panel composed of City Administrator Ed Barrett, City Councilor Shane Bouchard, Police Chief Brian O’Malley, retired Fire Chief Paul LeClair, and International Association of Firefighters Local 785 President Rick Cailler interviewed the finalists for the position.

“Brian impressed the interview panel based on his varied experiences; strength in strategic planning; emphasis on training, management and leadership abilities; and passion for the fire service,” said Barrett. “We all look forward to working with him as he takes on this new challenge.”

“I am honored and excited to assume this new role,” said Stockdale. “I look forward to working with the fine men and women of the Lewiston Fire Department and serving the community of Lewiston.”