Auburn launches Comprehensive Plan survey

AUBURN, ME – The City of Auburn and its Comprehensive Plan Committee are excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive plan survey. All community members are invited and encouraged to take the survey, which is a crucial step in developing a long-term vision that reflects the needs of the community.

The comprehensive plan survey aims to gather input on various topic areas, including housing, transportation, parks and recreation, economic development, city services, and natural resources. The feedback and insight collected will guide the creation of a plan that reflects the goals and vision of Auburn’s community.

Community members can access the survey online at tinyurl.com/plan-auburn or visit the Planning Department at Auburn Hall (60 Court Street) for paper copies. The survey will be open from May 1 to May 31, and everyone is encouraged to take a few minutes to share their thoughts and ideas.

For more information about the comprehensive plan process, survey, or other opportunities to get involved, please contact Director of Planning, David Hediger at dhediger@auburnmaine.gov.