L-A Kiwanis Club announces $100,000 Hole in One Golf Contest

AUBURN, ME — The Lewiston-Auburn Kiwanis Club is pleased to announce its $100,000 Hole In One Contest. It will be hosted by Taber’s Restaurant, Miniature Golf and Driving Range at 473 Lake Shore Drive, Auburn. The qualifying dates are June 14 & 15 from Noon to 5 pm and Jun 18, 19, 20 and 21 from 4 to 7 pm. Those who are the ten closest to the pin will shoot it out for the top prize on June 22 at 3 pm!

Everyone is welcome to try to qualify, just use your favorite club and our golf balls. Try as many times as you like! It only costs $1 for one ball, six balls for $5 and 13 balls for $10.

This is a fundraiser for the Lewiston-Auburn Kiwanis Club. We have been serving our communities since 1922 with many charitable activities, such as scholarships, supporting Key Clubs in five area high schools and donations to community groups.

For more information, send an e-mail to abchoate@aol.com