‘The Little Prince’ opens Friday at CLT

AUBURN, ME – The L/A Community Little Theatre in Auburn will present “The Little Prince,” opening this Friday, May 9.

Based on the timeless fable first published in 1943, “The Little Prince” tells the story of a young man and an aviator who visit various planets, learning about loneliness, friendship, love, and loss. The two have a whirlwind adventure together, and by the end, both the “little man” and the aviator must go home—each with a new understanding of how to laugh, cry, and love again.

Performance dates for “The Little Prince” are May 9,10,15,16, and 17 at 7:30 pm, and May 11 and 18 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at laclt.com or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door.

From left are cast members Evelyn Lenhert, Nicole Emery, Elliot J. Manfrim, and Hazel Flynn in a scene from CLT’s “The Little Prince.” The show opens Friday, May 9.