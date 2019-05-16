A Community 5K Run-Walk in memory of Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dennis P. Sampson will take place on Saturday, June 22 at Poland Spring Inn. The event will begin at 9 a.m. from a starting line in Preservation Park. Sign-ins will begin at 8:15 and Poland Spring Heritage Days events will follow at 10:00.

Sampson passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2018 while off-duty at his residence in Poland. Proceeds from this event will fund a scholarship to support a graduating Poland Regional High School student entering a first responder field, such as police, fire, rescue, and EMS. Sampson spent time working in local schools and occasionally provided opportunities for students to job shadow with him.

The registration fee is $20 for adults and $10 for those ages 6-17 until June 1. After that, the fee will increases to $25 for adults and $15 for those ages 6-17. Those ages 5 and under may participate free of charge. T-shirts are available for $20 for cotton and $24 for wicking (sizes 2XL and higher are $2 extra). For more information or to register, see https://dps5k.weebly.com.

Dennis Sampson was born in Lewiston on October 5, 1966 and grew up in Auburn. He was the youngest son of Richard R. Sampson and Georgette Gobeil Sampson. He earned his Eagle Scout Badge in 1983 and lived his life by the principles he learned in Scouting. He graduated from ELHS in 1985 and entered the Army Reserves soon after graduating. Upon graduating from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 1991, he served as a reserve police officer for the City of Auburn and as a full-time officer with the Paris Police Department. He had been serving in the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department since 2005.

On October 25, 1991, Dennis married Celeste Perrier. Together they built their home in Poland, living there since 1995. They welcomed their son, Jeremy, into their family in 1998.

Dennis loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors, often working on his Kubota tractor cleaning and cutting trees to expand his outdoor living space. He was well known for his kindness and compassion, sense of humor, and quick wit. He was a committed community member who enjoyed serving others.