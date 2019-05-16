Auburn Mayor signs on to “Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness”

The Challenge is a call to action for all mayors and other state and local leaders to publicly commit to making sure that every veteran who served America has a home in America. Pictured here with Mayor Jason Levesque (3rdfrom l.) at Auburn City Hall are (l. to r.) Erin Kelly, Veterans Housing Services Program Manager, Preble Street Shelter; Robert Marcroft, Veteran Housing Services, Statewide Housing Liaison; David Tille, HUD New England Regional Administrator; and Clifford (Mike) Gray, Easter Seals Military and Veteran Services Care Coordinator.