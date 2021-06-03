A summer of fun in Auburn

Movies, Acoustic Music & Band Concerts

AUBURN – The team at the Auburn Recreation Department is delighted to present music, movies, and lots of summer fun for 2021!

“There really is something for everyone,” said Recreation Director Sabrina Best. “Our team has done a great job planning and organizing programs and events for this summer that capture our traditional offerings while adding some fun new ones. Our approach was all about balance and options.”

The city warmly invites residents to this year’s Summer Movie Series, which will kick off on Friday, June 11. The series, which will run through October, will feature seven popular movies. Each will take place at a different location throughout the city, and two will be drive-in style.

Movies will begin near dusk – as soon as it is dark enough outside. They will be shown on the city’s huge new 17’ x 30’ inflatable movie screen. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and snacks to enjoy.

• Friday, June 11: “Grease” will be shown in Anniversary Park at 8:45 p.m.

• Friday, July 16: “Angels in the Outfield” at Pettengill Softball Field at 8:45 p.m.

• Friday, July 30: “Mighty Ducks” will be shown as a drive-in at the parking lot at Norway Savings Bank Arena at 8:45 p.m.

• Friday, August 13: “Aquaman” at Lake Grove Park (PG-13) at 8:45 p.m.

• Thursday, September 16: “Tom and Jerry” at Chestnut Park (near PAL) between 7-8 p.m.

• Saturday, October 30: Drive-in at Great Falls Plaza (registration is required) “Monsters, Inc.” at 6 p.m. and “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Summer Movie Series, the city is proud to present its new Anniversary Park Acoustic Music Series, which will feature LIVE music in Auburn’s beautiful Anniversary Park!

The music series will kick off on June 29 and will feature the following local musicians:

• June 29: The Mike & Brian Duo at 6 p.m.

• July 13: The Smith Collaboration at 6 p.m.

• July 20: Double Entendre at 6 p.m.

• July 27: Michael Krapovicky & Open Mic at 6 p.m.

The July 27 show will include 4 “open mic” spots! Interested musicians should contact Auburn Recreation for details: 333-6611.

Lastly, a true summer favorite is back this year: Auburn’s beloved Community Band! After cancelling last year’s season, ACCB will be back on Festival Plaza on Main Street each Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. starting on July 7 through August 25.

“The Community Band is such a special part of summer in Auburn,” said Best. “We will be so glad when they’re back in Festival Plaza where they belong!”

Maine CDC COVID-19 protocols in effect at the time of all city events will be followed. For details on all the exciting summer programming in Auburn, visit auburnmaine.gov to view the Auburn Recreation Summer Program book.