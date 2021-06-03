Phil House returns to Schooner

Out and About

By Rachel Morin

AUBURN – Phil House was back at Schooner Estates Senior Living Community in Auburn for a Live Outdoor Concert in The Courtyard at the end of May.

Mark Prevost, Director of Resident Services, welcomed Phil and reminded the audience that the last time Phil performed at Schooner Estates was 14 months ago, before the pandemic hit and the facility was locked down.

“We are all thrilled and pleased to have Phil back with us on this perfect day, a sunny day with a gentle breeze, perfect for our first outdoor concert in The Courtyard,” Mark said.

Mark told Phil, “You have a great and appreciative audience here, as all your longtime fans and friends are here for you!” A huge applause echoed Mark’s statements and Phil launched into his wonderful repertoire of old time melodies.

Joanne Kramlich, Castine Activities Director; Phil House, Pianist Extraordinaire; and Mark Prevost, Director Resident Services, have been friends for many years. (Rachel Morin photo)

Phil is Maine’s foremost pianist-interpreter of classic songs, bringing life to jazz standards, folk songs, ragtime masterpieces and popular songs. His flawless strident piano style, along with his flair and emotional connection to the music, leaves audiences breathless and with every toe tapping.

There were many oldies beloved by the crowd as Phil played one after another without stopping amidst the hearty applause. A few of the melodies included “La Vie En Rose”, “Until the End of Time”, “Let’s Do It”, “It’s Only A Paper Moon” and “Goodnight, Irene.” Of course, everyone knew the lyrics to the old time favorites and everyone joined in singing.

Phil concluded the concert with his perennial favorite that he always plays at the finale, “God Bless America.”

Phil House closes with his perennial favorite ending every concert with “God Bless America”. (Rachel Morin photo)

A native of Bryant Pond, Maine, Phil has kept busy as the organist for the First Universalist Church in Auburn for well over four decades. He is well known throughout Maine and has made a life playing hither and yon, throughout Maine and as far as Nashville, Tennessee and Vienna, Austria. He has recorded many CDs of his piano and organ music.