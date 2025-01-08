A unique and unforgettable play at The Public Theatre!

The Public Theatre starts the New Year with one of the most powerful and unique experiences you will ever have in a theatre with the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Every Brilliant Thing playing Jan 24 – Feb 2.

Every Brilliant Thing is a funny, moving and unforgettable story told with the help of the audience in most delightful and non-intimidating way.

If you have ever written a “gratitude list” or lost sight of the things that make life worth living, this humorous and heartbreaking interactive play is for you.

When a woman goes into the hospital because she finds it “hard to be happy”, her 7-year-old daughter starts writing her a list of all the brilliant things in life worth living for. No. 1: “Ice cream”, No. 25: “Wearing a cape”, No. 317: “The even numbered Star Trek films”. As the girl grows older, her list grows longer, ultimately reminding her of all the large and small miracles in her own life.

THIS PRODUCTION WILL BE SEATING 24 LUCKY PEOPLE ON THE STAGE for only $20!

Every Brilliant Thing is an interactive play where the audience participates in helping the actress to tell the story.

Before the show begins, the actress will identify and chat with multiple people throughout the entire audience giving then slips of paper numbered with “brilliant things” to be read aloud when she calls out their corresponding number. Other audience members may also be asked to interact within the context of the story with strong guidance from the actress.

Participation will be sought from audience members sitting both on the stage and in the traditional theatre seats. The powerful impact this play makes is created by the amazing community that is built to tell this unforgettable story.

Every Brilliant Thing runs Jan 24 – Feb 2 at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre located at 31 Maple St. Tickets and information at www.thepublictheatre.org or 207 782-3200.