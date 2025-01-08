Andwell Health Partners names new Hospice House manager

LEWISTON, ME – Andwell Health Partners is pleased to announce that Keith Beck, RN, has been appointed as the new Hospice House Manager for its Hospice House facility, located in Auburn. Beck, who has been serving as the Clinical Manager of Hospice Services at Andwell Health Partners, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Beck has been with Andwell Health Partners since January 2023, initially serving as a Contract Hospice Case Manager before transitioning to the role of Clinical Manager of Hospice Services in July 2023. Keith worked earlier in his career at Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice (now Andwell Health Partners), where he collaborated with healthcare providers to deliver tailored care plans and provided emotional support to patients and their families. In between his time with Androscoggin/Andwell, Keith spent eight years as the Clinical Manager of Hospice at Northern Light Health (formerly VNA) in South Portland.

Katherine Pushee, Director of Hospice Services, expressed her enthusiasm about Beck’s new role: “We are thrilled to have Keith step into the role of Hospice House Manager. His extensive experience and dedication to hospice care make him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to his vision and support in continuing to provide exceptional care to our patients and their families”.

Beck has demonstrated extensive knowledge of healthcare systems, including hospice and other reimbursement mechanisms, community resources, and referral processes. He has also showcased his ability to counsel families and clients in dying and death, conduct grief counseling, and manage symptom control. He holds a Registered Nurse degree from the University of New England in Biddeford.