Andwell launches substance use disorder services

LEWISTON, ME – Andwell Community & Behavioral Health, a division of Andwell Health Partners, is pleased to announce the launch of outpatient substance use disorder services, designed for individuals of all ages.

Based out of our outpatient facility located at 710 Main Street in Lewiston, 498 Essex Street in Bangor and 284 Main St. Suite 390 in Wilton, Andwell’s services are designed to be 100% confidential, client-centered, and strength-based, with a strong focus on recovery and the promotion of optimal health and wellbeing of the individual and affected others.

“October is Substance Use Prevention month and we are honored to add to our continuum of behavioral health offerings outpatient substance use disorder services,” said Bill Robinson, LCPC, director of Andwell Community & Behavioral Health. “Our goal is to be a partner and valued resource in our local communities, offering evidence-based methods of prevention and treatment of substance use disorder. We seek not only to care for those working towards healing and optimal well-being, but also be a support to those affected by a loved one suffering from substance use disorder. Nearly 10% of Mainers over the age of 12 suffer from substance use disorder.”

Andwell’s comprehensive outpatient counseling program offers both individual and group sessions, tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Our team of highly trained and licensed professionals is committed to assessing individual needs and supporting clients in developing and achieving their personal recovery goals. We believe in a collaborative approach to healing and are dedicated to partnering with clients on their recovery journey.

Our substance use disorder services include:

Assessment

Relapse prevention

Recovery groups

Co-dependency support

Support for family members (Affected Others)

Access to comprehensive resources

Andwell Community & Behavioral Health is committed to providing a supportive and empowering environment for those seeking to overcome substance use challenges. We invite individuals and families to take the first step towards recovery by reaching out to us for more information about our services.