Keep Lewiston beautiful: Citywide litter pick up day announced

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston invites residents, businesses, churches and community groups to participate in the citywide Litter Pick Up Day on Sat., Oct. 19 from 8 AM to 12 noon. Volunteers can make a visible impact to Lewiston by helping to remove litter from neighborhoods, streets, parks, and trails.

“This event makes an immediate and visible difference in our community,” said Kevin Gagné, Lewiston Public Works Director. “Every piece of litter removed brings us closer to a cleaner, more beautiful city.” Gagné noted that during a recent event, volunteers removed over 1,800 pounds of litter.

Volunteers are asked to pre-register at www.bit.ly/LewistonLitterPickUpOct192024 so that Lewiston Public Works (LPW) can prepare supplies and determine a pick-up location for the collected debris. Volunteers will gather at Kennedy Park, 120 Park St., from 8 AM to 12 noon on Sat., Oct. 19, where Public Works staff will distribute supplies, including bags, gloves, pickers, and buckets.

Volunteers can pick up litter in any Lewiston neighborhood, park or trail and Lewiston Public Works will arrange to collect the bags of litter. Please note that volunteers will not be collecting food waste, yard debris, leaves, bulky waste, or large items.

“Our team works hard every day to maintain the cleanliness of our city, but this event allows us to go even further,” said Megan Bates, Deputy Director of Public Works. “It’s a great way for residents to pitch in and help us keep Lewiston looking its best.

Bates reminded residents that this event is citywide. “Lewiston is home to miles of trails and several parks that would be an ideal location to pick up litter,” said Bates. “For example, if a neighborhood group got together to pick up, they would register with us and we would arrange for them to have supplies and removal of what they collect.

The citywide litter pick up will occur rain or shine. Pre-registration is encouraged and LPW staff will also be able to register residents on Sat., Oct. 19.