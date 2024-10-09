Dracula: A comedy of terrors at The Public Theatre!

LEWISTON, ME — Get ready for FANGtastic fun when The Public Theatre kicks off the Halloween season, with the Maine premiere of the recent Off-Broadway hit, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS playing October 11-27.

Imagine putting the legendary story of Dracula into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The Carol Burnett Show! You’ll scream with laughter as five actors sink their teeth into dozens of characters in this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud version of Dracula perfect for audiences of all blood types.

When Mina Westfeldt falls mysteriously ill, her father calls on well-known vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing to help them find the elusive and seductive Count Dracula. Filled with imaginative staging, silliness, and special effects, this delightful comedy is the perfect way to get spooky this season!

The cast of fully professional Equity actors includes Luke Sholl as Dracula, Jessica DiGiovanni as Lucy/ Kitty/Driver, Mark Cartier as Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield/Sea Captain, Kevin Cristaldi as Mina/Van Helsing and Ian Gould as Jonathan/Bosun/Grave Digger/Suitors. All five actors have had an extensive career Off-Broadway and in regional theatres as well as television and film.

The world of Transylvania and England will be brought to life by the set design of Michael Reidy, spooky lighting by Matt Cost, the soundscape of Charles Coes and costumes by Kevin Hutchins. At the helm of this wacky world will be Director and Artistic Director of The Public Theatre, Janet Mitchko who promises many similarities in style and tone to previous Public Theatre comic hits such as Hound of the Baskervilles and Around the World in 80 Days.

In the spirit of encouraging community engagement and connection, The Public Theatre will also be offering a pre-show wine tasting held in the lobby included with the price of your ticket on Thursday Oct 17th and a pre-show beer sampling at the Saturday evening performance on Oct 19th.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, Oct 11 – 27. Thurs-Friday at 7:00pm, Sat at 3pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat evening show on Oct 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets: $35 Adults, $20 (ages 19-35), $15 (18 and under). Group rates (10+) are available. Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.

Sponsored by Austin Associates, Berubes Complete Auto Care, NAPA Coastal Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Sun Journal, Bennett Radio Group and Platz Associates.

From left to right – Mark Cartier, Kevin Cristaldi, Luke Sholl, Ian Gould and Jessica DiGiovanni