Tom Petty tribute band Runnin’ Down A Dream performs Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. (Lewiston stage).

In addition to balloon rides and launches, the 27th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival brings a wide variety of entertainment to the banks of the Androscoggin River this weekend. Most acts will perform on the festival mainstage at Simard-Payne Park (formerly Railroad Park) in Lewiston or on the Riverwalk stage in Auburn. For the complete entertainment schedule, see www.greatfallsballoonfestival.org.