Carol Noonan to perform at Celebration Barn Theater

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Carol Noonan will perform in concert with master guitarists Duke Levine and Kevin Barry at Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris on Saturday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Boston Music Award-winning vocalist is known for her contemporary folk music, humorous storytelling, and haunting renditions of traditional Irish, English, and American songs. Her voice has been compared to that of a young Joan Baez.

“Carol Noonan seems to exist beyond time,” says the Boston Globe. “[She] has forged a distinctive, dreamy style that is as breathtaking as her rich alto voice.” Renowned music critic and Bruce Springsteen biographer Dave Marsh has called her “a brilliant modern folk singer.”

Noonan will share the stage with guitar masters Kevin Barry and Duke Levine. Barry specializes in lap steel, pedal steel, and acoustic and electric guitar. Levine has been honored by the Boston Music Awards as an “Unsung Hero” and “Outstanding Instrumentalist.” Both men have toured extensively with the likes of Rosanne Cash, Peter Wolf, the J. Geils Band, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Tickets are $30. All tickets are general admission and members receive priority seating. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended. The lobby and concessions will open at 6:30 p.m.

Celebration Barn Theater is located just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. For more information or to buy tickets, call the box office at 743-8452 or visit www.CelebrationBarn.com.