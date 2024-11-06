AREA meeting notice November 2024

LEWISTON, ME — The Androscoggin Retired Educators’ Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13th at Montello Heights, 550 College Street. The price for this meal is $12.

The speaker for this meeting is Ray Dumont from the Public Theater in Lewiston.

It is recommended that educators arrive one half hour earlier than the meeting time, or 10:00. This will make time to socialize and have coffee and appetizer before the meeting at 10:30.

Androscoggin Retired Educators meets five times per year:

September, October, November, March and April. Dues for the year are $10 for educators, $6 for non-educators spouses or significant others. Members who have reached their 85th birthday no longer need to pay dues.

We invite all educators: teachers, teacher assistants, ed techs, principals, assistant principals, secretaries, guidance counselors, librarians, anyone who works with children. You need not have taught in Androscoggin County or even in the State of Maine. We welcome all educators regardless where you worked. We look forward to seeing you.

For new members: With your registration please include: Address, email, phone, birth date, and the major educational school district or school where you were located.

Please make checks out to AREA and mail to Gina Fuller, 36 Elliott Ave, Lewiston, Maine 04240.