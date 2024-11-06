Auburn looks ahead to the holiday season

AUBURN, ME – The holidays are just around the corner and the City of Auburn is looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to downtown Auburn this Christmas.

The city will officially kick off the season on Sunday, December 8 at 3:00PM with its Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event. The city hasn’t held a traditional Christmas parade for several years and staff are looking forward to bringing it back.

“The Christmas Parade was always a big hit with local families,” said Liz Allen, the city’s director of communications and community engagement. “We took a few years off, but we’re looking forward to kicking off the holiday season in style! We need quite a few participants for this parade to be successful and worthwhile, so I encourage local businesses and organizations to apply right away.” To join the parade, visit auburnmaine.gov.

In addition to parade entries, the city is still seeking a Christmas tree for Festival Plaza. “This is the pine tree state,” added Allen. “Someone in Auburn must have a big, beautiful tree they would like to donate. It would be the ultimate holiday gift to our community.” To nominate your “perfect tree,” visit auburnmaine.gov.

To round out the holiday festivities, the city plans to host an expanded version of their annual “Christmas Shopping Village” on the day of the parade. From 11:00AM to 3:00PM, local artisans and makers are invited to apply to sell their goods in Anniversary Park (New Auburn). Participation is free. To apply for the Christmas Shopping Village, visit auburnmaine.gov