Auburn Art Club to host guest author

AUBURN, ME — The Auburn Art Club will present author Mark Alan Leslie at 2:00 on Monday, April 1 at the Park Avenue Methodist Church. Mr. Leslie will give a presentation on the underground railroad.

Mr. Leslie wrote in a recent press release: “Mainers were crucial to helping runaway slaves escape to Canada in the 1800’s, defying federal Fugitive Slave Act as they operated as “station managers,” “conductors” and “financiers” in the famous Underground Railroad. Among those who put themselves and their fortunes at risk were a number of Androscoggin County families”.

Mr. Leslie has written 13 books, including True North Tice’s Story about one slave’s escape over the Underground Railroad, which was named a Publishers Weekly Featured Book.

The Auburn Art Club invites the public to hear Mr. Leslie weave the tale of the brave families who housed and fed slaves in hidden rooms, attics, and elsewhere helping them on their way to freedom.