TPT welcomes American Idol finalist Julia Gagnon

The Public Theatre in Lewiston will present “JULIA: Here in Maine” on Saturday, September 7, at 7pm.

“JULIA” is Maine’s very own Julia Gagnon, accompanied by Nate Haven on acoustic guitar.

Gagnon rose to fame on American Idol: Season 22, by making it to the top seven finalists. Following an amazing performance which earned her a “platinum ticket,” the judges proclaimed her “one of the biggest voices of the season.” Julia grew up in Cumberland and currently lives in Yarmouth with her fiancé Nate Haven.

Julia has recently appeared in theaters, concert halls, and outdoor festivals all over the State of Maine. The Public Theatre is excited to offer audiences an opportunity to see her indoors in an intimate setting. With just over 300 seats, every seat is the best seat in the house.

Proceeds from this special concert event provide vital support for The Public’s full season of plays and educational programming.

JULIA: Here in Maine – Saturday, September 7 at 7:00 pm

For tickets, call 207-782-3200 or visit ThePublicTheatre.org

Photo courtesy of Julia Gagnon at New York City’s famed Feinstein’s/54 Below