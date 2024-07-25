Cast announced for CLT’s production of The Prom

AUBURN, ME — Director Jennifer McClure Groover has announced her cast for the upcoming Community Little Theatre production of the musical The Prom.

With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars who travel to a conservative town in Indiana, to help a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the high school prom. On a mission to transform lives, these performers join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens, and the result is love and understanding that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

“Audiences can expect to see a lighthearted story full of humor! There is a great mix of music, from big splashy dance numbers to power ballads that may make folks choke up,” said Groover.

The Prom will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on August 9, 10, 15, 16, and at 2:00 p.m. on August 11, 17, and 18. All performances will be held at the CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are now available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under.

The cast of CLT’s upcoming production of The Prom is pictured here at a recent rehearsal. From left in the front row are Moll Brown (on rehearsal block), Jordan Clatchey, Maria Groover, James Vaillancourt, Elijah Middleton, Katie Roy, Mara Dale, Julie Sanborn, Jay Kimball, and Trekk Skeate (on rehearsal block). In the middle row are: Ansley Watson, Tessa Hayashida, Madeleine DuBois, Glenn Atkins, Moira O’Connor, Adry Viles, Genevieve Vaillancourt, Maddy Vaillancourt, Ellie Pfohl, and Lyra Legawiec. In back are Arielle Carver, Connor Davis, Brock Rancourt, Justin Morin, Bee Tyler, Julia Groover, Eden Johnson, Casey Waters, Gregory Judd, Tony Roy, and Sarah Duncan. (Photo by Sophia Wood).