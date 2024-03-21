Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week begins earlier

LEWISTON, ME – Lewiston Public Works (LPW) announced that the department will start its annual Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week three weeks early this year and that residents must place brush curbside with cut ends facing the street by Sun., Apr. 7. The service is free for Lewiston residents.

Lewiston Public Works will collect brush debris from the City’s residential properties, which is three units or less, owner occupied during Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week which runs from Mon., Apr. 8, through Fri., Apr. 12.

Residents must place their brush curbside with cut ends facing the street by Sun., Apr. 7. There are no exceptions. Curbside collection is restricted to wood/tree waste and brush only and limited to one standard pick-up truck load or three yards, per residence.

“Don’t wait until Monday or when you see LPW crews to put out your debris,” said Reggie Poussard, LPW Highway Operations Manager. “LPW crews will pick up brush starting Mon., Apr. 8, and once an LPW truck is in a neighborhood, we can’t wait or go back. We must follow a strict schedule in order to complete citywide pick-up efficiently and effectively.”

The curbside brush piles must be neatly placed in a convenient curbside location that Public Works crews can easily access from the street, and the location must be free of overhead obstructions or parked vehicles. Pick-up will follow the same routes and days used for waste and recycling collection.

Items that will not be picked up include tree stumps regardless of size, tree limbs greater than 12 inches diameter, demolition wood – fencing, decking, and/or wood from construction/demolition projects.

“As residents prepare for Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week, we also encourage them to sterilize pruning tools between tree cuttings to avoid spreading any diseases from one tree to another,” said Poussard.

One way to sterilize pruning tools is to pour a half cup of rubbing alcohol into a bowl or shallow dish. Dip the pruning sheers in the rubbing alcohol for one to two minutes. Pull the shears out of the solution and rinse them with water and then dry with a towel.

Also during pick-up week only, residents may bring one standard size pick-up truck load of brush to the Solid Waste Facility, 420 River Road, Lewiston, at no charge.

Questions about Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week may be directed to (207) 513-3003