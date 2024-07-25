The Great Falls Model Railroad Club holding sale, open house

AUBURN, ME — The Great Falls Model Railroad Club has a couple events coming up:

The Club is hosting a Surplus Assets Sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 27th from 9 am to 10 am at the clubhouse at 144 Mill Street in Auburn. The club will have a variety of materials for sale including model railroad equipment in a G, O, HO, and N scales, railroad books, scenery supplies, buildings, and more. All of our layouts, G, O, N, and HO scales, will be open for viewing. Cash and credit cards are accepted. The building is wheelchair accessible. The sale is open to members of the club starting at 8 am.

The Great Falls Model Railroad Club’s annual open house event during the Lewiston Auburn Balloon Festival will be held at 144 Mill Street in Auburn from 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday, August 17th and 18th. Model trains in various scales, built by model train enthusiasts, will be operating all day.

Activities for kids, including running trains as a Junior Engineer, will be going on all day. Club members will be available to answer questions about our layouts and to sell new and used model railroad items, books, and other train related memorabilia.