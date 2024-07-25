CMMC awarded Gold Plus status from American Heart Association

LEWISTON, ME — The American Heart Association (AHA) has rated Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) among the best in the nation for its care of stroke patients. The hospital also got high marks for its treatment of stroke patients who have diabetes.

The AHA announced earlier this month that CMMC has achieved Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“CMMC is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Angela Dubuc, system director of Quality Services for Central Maine Healthcare. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in our community can experience longer, healthier lives.”

The AHA used data CMMC submitted from 2022 and 2023 to reach its conclusions.

In 2022, CMMC’s stroke team has earned two-year recertification by The Joint Commission, a non-profit organization that accredits U.S. healthcare organizations and programs.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Maine, stroke is the third leading cause of death and the number one cause of long-term disability.