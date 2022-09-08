Auburn Community Concert Band Invites New Members

AUBURN, ME (August 29, 2022) — The Auburn Community Concert Band has announced that rehearsals for their Fall concert season will begin on Wednesday, September 14th. This is an ideal opportunity for former high school and college band musicians to again experience the enjoyment of making music and performing in front of large audiences.

Membership requires a commitment to the group’s weekly schedule of Wednesday evening rehearsals. Members must be able to read music, and have their own instruments. Currently, the Auburn band has an immediate need for clarinet players, and for people who can play snare and/or bass drum. All members are required to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Weekly rehearsals take place on Wednesday evenings, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the High Street Congregational Church, located between High and Pleasant Streets, in Auburn.

The band’s annual holiday concert for this year is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14th at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Last year’s performance was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Currently, the ACCB has 31 members, ranging in age from late-teens to mid-eighties. These members collectively represent a total of 12 central Maine towns. Before joining this organization, many of the group’s volunteer musicians had last played in a school or community band some 10 to 20 years ago, according to band director Milt Simon. “New members are often nervous when they first join, because of the lapse of time since they last practiced” said Simon. He added that “most people regain their playing skills relatively quickly.”

New members should email their intentions to Director Simon at auburncommunityband@gmail.com prior to attending their first rehearsal. Prospective members, who are unable to participate in any of the September rehearsals, will have a second opportunity to join the band during the group’s next “Open Membership Month”, happening in January.

The concert band is currently celebrating its 41st season. The organization was established by Simon back in 1981. Additional information regarding membership can be found on the band’s website at www.auburncommunityband.com.