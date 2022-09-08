Lewiston to Host Maine’s First Outdoor Fitness Court

LEWISTON, ME (August 30, 2022) — Maine’s first new Fitness Court® for ages 14 and over and all fitness abilities opens in September thanks to a partnership between Community Health Options, the City of Lewiston, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC). The Fitness Court, north of the canal at Simard-Payne Park, Lewiston, opens at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022.

A Fitness Court challenge and demos led by trained local ambassadors will follow a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Parking for attendees will be available at the 16 Lincoln Street parking garage, and residents are invited to attend.

NFC has designed the Fitness Court to be the world’s best outdoor gym that enables people to use their own body weight to undertake a complete workout using seven exercise stations—in as little as seven minutes. Partners for the local Fitness Court are committed to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable exercise access.

Lewiston Mayor Carl L. Sheline is enthusiastically looking forward to the Court’s opening, “This outdoor Fitness Court will complement Simard-Payne Park nicely and is an exciting addition to our riverwalk and downtown. I appreciate Community 2 Health Options & National Fitness Campaign for making this possible and for their commitment to Lewiston.”

Kevin Lewis, Community Health Options President & CEO, says, “We are proud to be the exclusive sponsor of National Fitness Campaign Fitness Courts here in Maine and look forward to expanding the network across the state. As such, we are pleased to support the City of Lewiston in its official launch of the first Community Health Options Fitness Court in Maine.” He continues, “This project is just one part of our commitment to the health and well-being of Maine people, which includes making fitness opportunities free and accessible to help build healthy communities. This also promotes enjoyment of the outdoors—especially given the beauty of this park nestled along the Androscoggin River—and encourages physical activity, whether alone or with friends or colleagues.”

Created with individuals aged 14 and over with all fitness abilities in mind, Fitness Court workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users may also download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket resource, elevating the outdoor gym to a digitally supported wellness experience.

Mitch Menaged, Founder of the National Fitness Campaign, is also excited about Lewiston’s celebration, “National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the City of Lewiston to the Campaign as a leader in health and wellness for Maine and across America.”

For more information about the September 9th ribbon cutting, please contact Lewiston’s Community Relations Coordinator, Dottie Perham-Whittier, at 207-513- 3018. For more information on Community Health Options’ support of the National Fitness Campaign, https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/maine.