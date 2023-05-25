Androscoggin Receives Gift to Establish Pediatric Endowment

LEWISTON, ME (May 19, 2023) — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Maine’s largest independent provider of home healthcare and hospice services, is pleased to announce the establishment of the East Auburn Community Unit Pediatric Endowment. This significant initiative has been made possible by a generous gift of $35,000 presented at the East Auburn Community Unit’s Board meeting on May 17, 2023, by the President of East Auburn Community Unit, Bonney Philips.

The East Auburn Community Unit, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the East Auburn Community and supporting children’s well-being, recognizes the outstanding work of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice in caring for some of the most medically vulnerable children in the region. The establishment of the Pediatric Endowment underscores their commitment to ensuring the continuation of uncompromising pediatric care throughout Maine for generations to come.

In expressing his appreciation Androscoggin’s President and CEO, Ken Albert, stated, “The establishment of the Pediatric Endowment is a significant milestone in our mission to provide uncompromising pediatric care throughout Maine. We are truly thrilled and immensely grateful for your organization’s vision and dedication to ensuring the continuation of exceptional care and support for generations to come. This endowment will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the lives of the children and families we serve, regardless of their personal circumstances.”

The $35,000 donation from the East Auburn Community Unit will be invested in Androscoggin’s Long Term Mission Endowment Fund. This fund ensures a sustainable source of annual income, supporting the organization’s programs and services while prioritizing the needs of patients and their families. By investing in the endowment, the East Auburn Community Unit demonstrates their commitment to making a lasting difference in pediatric care and the well-being of children throughout the state of Maine.

An endowment is a philanthropic investment fund established to provide ongoing financial support for a specific cause or organization. The principal amount is carefully managed and invested, while the generated income supports the designated programs and services. The East Auburn Community Unit’s decision to establish the Pediatric Endowment reflects their dedication to the long-term well-being of children and families in Maine.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice extends its deepest gratitude to the East Auburn Community Unit for their exceptional generosity and commitment to improving pediatric care throughout Maine. The Pediatric Endowment stands as a testament to the power of philanthropy and community collaboration in creating lasting positive change.